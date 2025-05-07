Pirates fan who fell from PNC Park stands is recovering "ahead of schedule," doctors and family say

Family members of Kavan Markwood, the Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell 21 feet from his seat in right field onto the warning track at PNC Park last week, and Allegheny General Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Al Philp have shared an update about Markwood's ongoing recovery.

Dr. Philp noted that Markwood sustained injuries to several parts of his body, including his skull, brain, spine, both sides of his ribs, and his lungs.

Despite the injuries, Dr. Philp noted that Markwood has continued to progress positively in his recovery.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: A fan is carted off the field after falling from the stands during the seventh inning of the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 30, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

"I'm happy to say that he's progressed really, really well. He's at a point now where he's off the breathing machine, he's out of the intensive care unit, and he's preparing to move to the next step, which will be physical therapy rehab," Dr. Philp said. "Seeing him recover so quickly has really been gratifying, frankly, ahead of schedule from what we would have anticipated given the real severity of his injuries."

While Markwood will require differing therapies to rehabilitate his injuries, Dr. Philp noted that cognitive rehab, because of the brain injuries, will be one of the most critical aspects of his recovery.

Markwood can talk, walk, and perform simple tasks, like using the restroom, but Dr. Philp said pain is still obviously evident.

"It's painful, even in a young, healthy person; it's going to take a while to heal," Dr. Philp noted. "He's able to talk to us and, as I've said, has made really remarkable progress."

Doctors believe the rehabilitation process should begin "soon."

"As quickly as you can move [someone with critical injuries], they start to benefit immediately."

"He's a good person"

Taryn Markwood, Kavan's sister, and her aunt, Juliette Och, spoke on behalf of the family.

Markwood's sister expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support in the wake of the incident, thanking the first responders, other medical professionals, and community members who have directly assisted or sent well wishes to the family.

"We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has kept Kavan in their thoughts and prayers," Taryn said. "Kavan has always been full of surprises, and we are thrilled to see him making excellent progress every day. He continues to demonstrate his incredible strength."

Photo Credit: Provided

Taryn emphasized that she didn't want Kavan to be judged by others based on the actions in the video.

"He's a good person, and for people to judge him from an accident is messed up."

Och, who is a nurse, was out of town when the fall happened.

"I watched the video about 50 times and went to bed and found out in the morning it was him."

Och said family members have expressed a desire for privacy as Markwood continues the rehabilitation process. Family members will continue to provide updates when available.

"Kavan is just the epitome of strength. We are so grateful for everything, and as Tayrn said, these things, the offerings of support and financial assistance, is really going to help support some things," Och said.

Markwood's "miracle" recovery

Vada Epps, who coached Markwood on the South Allegheny High School football and basketball teams, said he was "shocked" and "numb" when he learned of the news.

Epps said he talked to Markwood in the hospital on Saturday.

"We said we loved each other, we see each other soon, keep fighting, God got you," Epps said.

"I knew he would come back from this," Antonio Epps, Markwood's friend, said. "Seeing how he is now, it's a blessing and a miracle."

Antonio Epps said he's been playing sports with Markwood for almost 15 years, saying he talked with Markwood on Wednesday.

"He said it's a long road, a long recovery," Antonio Epps said. "But as of right now, he's in a better place. He's doing a lot better. I was thankful for that."

An employee in the South Allegheny School District said a teacher is planning a fundraiser to support Markwood's recovery, though details were not immediately known.

Investigation into the fall continues

While the exact cause of Markwood's accident remains unclear, there has been discussion that the 20-year-old may have been intoxicated and celebrating an RBI double from Andrew McCutchen when he fell.

However, according to a Pirates spokesperson, Markwood showed no signs of intoxication at the time of the fall. The spokesperson went on to say that Markwood was in a group of four people; it was determined by looking into credit card receipts that one of the people in his group purchased alcoholic drinks legally four times.

The Pirates believe that Markwood drank two beers throughout the game.

While one fan said Markwood appeared intoxicated, others said he was conversing naturally and did not exhibit any boisterous behavior. One fan told the club that Markwood stood up, excited about the play, and toppled over the wall.

The Pirates say they do not believe Markwood showed any intoxicated behavior entering the park. The club prohibited two fans from entering Tuesday night for being drunk, but Markwood was not one of them.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is investigating the fall.