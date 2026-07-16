Air quality concerns in Philadelphia move Phillies vs. Mets start time up

Air quality concerns in Philadelphia led the Phillies to move up the start time of their series opener Thursday against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park by an hour. The city has dealt with extremely hazy skies from wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota, triggering air quality alerts throughout the region.

Thursday's game was originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m., but the first pitch is now set for 6:10 p.m. Third base and left field gates will open at 5:10 p.m. and other gates will open at 5:40 p.m., the Phillies said in a news release.

The Philly region woke up Thursday with a hazy start as the sky looked a little milky and the sunrise had an orange tint. The thick smoke from ongoing wildfires across Canada settled into the region, creating unhealthy air.

CBS News Philadelphia

The city is under a code red air quality alert, meaning everyone should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activity. City health officials are recommending that anyone who has to spend an extended period of time outside wear an N95 or KN95 mask.

Our NEXT Weather team says the worst air quality in the city will be Thursday night as the air cools and sinks, pulling the smoke closer to the ground.

The region is expected to deal with air quality concerns again on Friday. Parts of the region will be under a code orange alert and others will remain under a code red.

The hazy skies are expected to begin clearing by Friday night and Saturday as a powerful cold front sweeps through.

Thursday night isn't the first time a Phillies game has been impacted by wildfire smoke. In June 2023, a Phillies-Tigers game was postponed because of air quality issues from Canadian wildfires.