Explosion at pharmaceutical factory in Rockland County prompts evacuation of area

Emergency officials were at the scene of a pharmaceutical factory in Rockland County after an explosion Wednesday morning.

Clarkstown police said they were notified at around 8:30 a.m. about smoke inside the Vitane Pharmaceutical building on Wells Avenue.

Police and firefighters evacuated nearby residents due to the hazmat fire situation, but later lifted the evacuation order.

Residents were initially asked to avoid the area of Wells Avenue and Brenner Drive.

Video from Chopper 2 shows the damaged entryway and debris scattered across the front of the building.

Firefighters were at the scene of an explosion and hazmat fire Wednesday morning in Congers. Chopper 2

A spokesperson from Vitane Pharmaceutical said the company doesn't manufacture hazardous chemicals or industrial chemical products, adding officials are reviewing the cause of the incident.

There were no injuries reported from the fire or explosion. There was one firefighter who suffered dehydration.