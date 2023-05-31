Peter "Snakebite" Wright: Meet the bad boy of professional darts

NEW YORK - Some of the best darts player from around the world will converge on Madison Square Garden this weekend.

The world of professional darts is full of characters - none more colorful than "Snakebite," also known as "the bad boy of darts."

"My name is Peter Wright. My nickname is 'Snakebite.' I'm a double world champion, and I've won pretty much everything in the sport," Wright said. "I'm a pretty shy guy off the board. I suppose it's like a 'Jekyll and Hyde' type thing... somebody who'd I'd like to be."

The sport has grown dramatically in the past decade. Its TV ratings in Europe are second only to soccer. The popularity is partly due to the entertainment level, and the party in the crowd.

"Last year it was electric. It was absolutely brilliant," Wright said. "It's like that everywhere we go now. It's getting bigger and bigger and bigger... maybe because it's, like, a working man's sport."

It's a sport played in the world's most famous arena - or anywhere.

"You can put up a dartboard in your room, or your mum's room, or in the garage and just throw and practice whenever you like," Wright said.

"Put my foot to the side and look at the target I want. And obviously don't take your eye off of it," Wright said. "Eye on your target at all times. Try not to move your head and try not to move your body too much. Keep really still and using your arm like this."

The U.S. Darts Masters Tournament features the best players in Europe against the best Americans. Right now, the U.S. is not on the same level, but maybe that changes.

"Hopefully they might get interested in the sport themselves and become a future world champion," Wright said.

There's fun to be had along the way.