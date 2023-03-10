Perth Amboy school board meeting gets heated in wake of student stabbing

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. -- A school board meeting in Perth Amboy got fiery Thursday night as officials addressed safety concerns.

It comes after an 11-year-old student was stabbed by another student while walking home on Feb. 22.

The child is recovering at home, and the suspect has been charged.

Parents are calling on the superintendent to resign.

"I'm absolutely sick to death of the smoke and mirrors, theatrics, lies and cover-ups," one parent said at Thursday's meeting.

"Real issues like bullying, fights and assaults on students and teachers are not being adequately addressed," one student said.

"It's your responsibility to ensure the safety of my child while he is in your care," one parent said.

"School safety concerns from the parents, the community, the staff and, most importantly, the students will continue to be our priority. Anyone that thinks otherwise, it's a disservice to think that we're not concerned to keep children safe," Perth Amboy Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Roman said.

The school district says it is taking several safety measures, including training staff on student discipline.

Officials say they are also appointing a person to monitor surveillance cameras district-wide.