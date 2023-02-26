11-year-old boy hospitalized after getting stabbed near Perth Amboy middle school out of ICU

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A New Jersey boy recovering from a brutal stabbing he endured after leaving school on Wednesday remains hospitalized, but is out of the ICU.

The alleged attacker, a fellow student, is behind bars.

Eleven-year-old Smailyn Jimenez was rushed into surgery and sedated for days. Saturday, his family said he was released from the ICU and talking.

Juan Jimenez, Smailyn's father, said the boy who stabbed his son minutes after Shull Middle School in Perth Amboy let out walked around the school with the kitchen knife used in the attack.

"God put me in the right place at the right time," said Zenovia Cruz, a good Samaritan.

Cruz was on her way to pick up her niece when the fifth grade victim flagged her down a few blocks from the school.

"I put down my window and then I saw the blood in his hand. I asked him if he was OK. He lifted up his shirt and I saw everything," said Cruz.

She acted quickly, put the child in her car and spotted EMS workers a block away.

Jimenez, who credits Cruz with saving his son's life, said there must be better protections at the school.

"There are always fights. At least like two every week," said Andre Gonzalez, a Shull Middle School student.

The 11-year-old suspect was arrested and faces juvenile delinquency charges similar to attempted murder and aggravated assault in crimes committed by adults.

Perth Amboy police, the city and Board of Education said in a joint statement they "condemn and will not tolerate acts of violence against any community members, especially our children."

Parents said suggestions to deter crime inside the school were previously shut down.

"They had petitioned for metal detectors and anything like that to keep the kids safe at school and from my understanding the Board of Education shut it down," said Cruz.

Parents are planning a peaceful protest Monday evening at City Hall Circle in Perth Amboy.

There was no word on when Smailyn will be cleared to leave the hospital.