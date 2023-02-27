Perth Amboy students walk out in protest over stabbing of 11-year-old Smailyn Jimenez

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. -- Students in Perth Amboy walked out of class Monday morning in a protest over their safety.

The walkout came after police said 11-year-old Smailyn Jimenez was stabbed on his way home from Samuel Shull Middle School last week.

Hundreds of high school students walked out and marched to Shull Middle School, where another 11-year-old student allegedly attacked Jimenez with a knife and caused him serious injuries.

"We do not feel safe here and things need to change. Because nothing is going to happen if you all keep sitting here doing nothing," said Sarina Lebreault, a student.

Smailyn Jimenez, 11, was rushed into surgery and sedated for days. CBS2

The frustrated students blame the stabbing of the 5th grader on the district's alleged inaction against violence.

"This school is out of control. There needs to be a change as soon as possible. This is going way overboard. Kids are getting jumped, fights everyday, knives everyday," said Wendy Deleon, a parent.

Jimenez's family told CBS2 he was out of the Intensive Care Unit and in stable condition. The 11-year-old suspect was arrested on juvenile delinquency charges.

Parents said the district rarely notifies them about acts of violence and that their calls for metal detectors and backpack searches fell on deaf ears.

Deleon said her 11-year-old daughter has been too scared to return to school.

"Every single day after lunch is when it most often happens. If you go the long way, all the kids start running and some kids fall. The teachers are screaming, the security guard has to come and stop all the fights," said Brieanne Mestre, a middle school student.

Students said they want the superintendent, mayor and Board of Education to take action. They said they're disappointed no public officials came outside Monday to address their concerns.

"Everything could have been prevented. But, it came to a case that someone got hurt. That's just unacceptable, it's sad," said Leeah Gutierrez, a high school student.

Perth Amboy's district offices were closed Monday and our emails to the superintendent's office went unanswered.

In a previous joint statement, the police, city and Board of Education said they "condemn and will not tolerate acts of violence against any community members, especially our children."

Parents said they were planning a protest of their own Monday afternoon in front of City Hall.