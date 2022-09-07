Watch CBS News
Crime

Person shot in Downtown Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - A person has been shot in Downtown Brooklyn. 

It happened at 1:43 p.m. at McLaughlin Park, at the intersection of Tillery and Jay Streets. 

There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was shot. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 2:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.