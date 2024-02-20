Person of interest in SoHo hotel homicide arrested in Arizona, source say

NEW YORK -- A person of interest in the death of a woman in a SoHo hotel has been arrested in Arizona, police sources told CBS New York.

NYPD sources said Raad Amansoori, 26, was arrested and police in Arizona said he is facing charges there of attempted homicide, assault and robbery.

Police want to question Ansoori about the suspected murder of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38, back on Feb. 8, when police say a hotel maid found her dead, sources said.

Surveillance video shows a man matching Ansoori's description leaving a hotel room in SoHo wearing the same distinct leggings that they say the victim was wearing when she arrived at the hotel earlier.

Amansoori was arrested in Surprise, Arizona Sunday after allegedly repeatedly stabbing a woman at a McDonald's restaurant. The woman in that attack is recovering.

Police in Arizona said after Ansoori was arrested, he admitted involvement in stabbing another woman a few days prior in Phoenix.

NYPD officials are planning to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. We will bring that to you live on CBS News New York.

Amansoori is expected to be extradited to New York City.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.