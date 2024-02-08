Woman found dead inside SoHo hotel room

NEW YORK -- Investigators are looking into the death of a woman inside a SoHo hotel room.

A source tells CBS New York police now consider the death suspicious.

The 38-year-old was found unresponsive inside a room at the hotel SoHo 54 on Watts Street on Thursday.

We're told the victim was discovered by a hotel employee and that she had trauma to her face.

One hotel guest recounted a frantic scene and says she's no longer staying at the establishment.

"There was a woman who was talking to the reception and, like, she was screaming, and then police went upstairs and they tried to keep everyone calm," the guest said. "I don't feel safe here."

The medical examiner's office will now determine the cause of death.