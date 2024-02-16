Police seek individual in connection to homicide at SoHo hotel
NEW YORK -- The NYPD has released images of a man they want to talk to in connection with the death of a woman inside a SoHo hotel room.
Police say on Feb. 8, 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia was found unresponsive inside a room at the SoHo 54 on Watts Street.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her death has since been ruled a homicide.
The medical examiner determined she died from compression of the neck and head trauma.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
