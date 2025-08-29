New York could make pepper spray easier to buy. Here's why some what to change the law.

New York could make pepper spray available to buy online

There's a push in New York to ease the state's pepper spray laws to allow people to buy it in more stores and online.

State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, a Democrat from Staten Island, introduced a bill to change the law that currently states New Yorkers may only purchase pepper spray from gun stores and select pharmacies.

"I just want it to be easier for people to feel safe," Scarcella-Spanton said Friday. "You can't even buy it online in New York state. They won't allow shipping. So I want people to be able to go online, purchase it."

The senator said she has not heard any formal opposition to the bill, which removes the restrictions on what businesses can legally sell the non-lethal spray.

She insists it's about all peace of mind and not politics.

"This is just about safety, non-lethal safety," Scarcella-Spanton said. "This is a really commonsense piece of legislation. I think it's something everybody can agree on, that it will make people feel safer."

Advocates call pepper spray simple and safe protection

Matthew Seifer, who owns Guardian Security Training in Deer Park, said pepper spray is one of the simplest and safest tools to protect yourself. He also trains people to use it properly.

"Training is essential, understanding how and what pepper spray actually does to the skin, does to the eyes," Seifer said.

Companies that make pepper spray said the change would be about empowerment, not causing harm.

"The distance is what makes pepper spray so effective. It takes away their vision, gives you that opportunity to escape to safety," David Nance, CEO of SABRE Security Equipment Corporation, said.

Women and parents, especially, told CBS News New York they support the push to make it easier to buy.

"Pepper spray is a necessity for young women, alone, especially in a city or at college," Mary Desmond, of East Northport, said.

"It's safety. The world is not getting any better," Angelo Bianculli, of Greenlawn, said.

If the bill becomes law, only those over 18 would be able to buy pepper spray. It's still in committee, but Scarcella-Spanton said she hopes to get it passed into law during the next legislative session.