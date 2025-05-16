New York lawmaker pushing new bill in response to vicious dog attacks

Proposed "Penny's Law" would hold New Yorkers accountable for their pets' actions

A New York lawmaker has introduced new legislation in response to two vicious dog attacks in the city this year.

Two large, aggressive dogs are accused of attacking two smaller dogs in separate incidents. One died and the other was seriously injured.

2 aggressive dogs accused of killing small dog, attacking another

Lauren Claus said her 10-year-old dog, Penny, was attacked, unprovoked, by the aggressive dogs on an Upper West Side street earlier this month.

"The owners did not have full control over their dogs," Claus said. "After they mauled my dog, they just were able to walk away. The only people that were even trying to hold them accountable were bystanders."

The 20-pound chihuahua mix still has bandages and stitches for her lacerations and puncture wounds, and her owners say they're on the hook for almost $11,000 in vet bills because of the attack.

Another dog owner said the same two dogs mauled her 17-year-old shih tzu mix, named Grover, to death in Central Park in January.

Local leaders say police have been in touch with the owner of the two large dogs, but police haven't been able to do anything further because under New York law, pets are considered property.

"Penny's Law" cracks down on pet owners' accountability

"Pets are not property, they are family," State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said.

She has introduced a bill called "Penny's Law," which, if passed, would hold negligent dog owners criminally accountable for their pets' actions, especially in cases of attacks. It would also impose more serious penalties for leash law violations.

"This is long overdue. There were over 3,000 complaints to 311 about off-leash dogs," Rajkumar said.

A rally in support of the bill was held Friday near City Hall.

"We need action now, so we are going to keep the pressure on the DA," New York State Assembly Chief of Staff Gregory Kirsopp said.

Local leaders are hoping to get the bill passed this year.

Penny's owners say they are working with lawyers, hoping for legal resource in civil court.