Nursing home explosion in Bristol, Pennsylvania, leaves multiple people injured, officials say

Multiple people are hurt after an explosion and fire at a nursing home in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon, emergency officials said.

Bucks County dispatchers said crews responded to an active fire at Silver Lake Nursing Home on the 900 block of Tower Road. According to a PECO spokesperson, crews responded to reports of a gas odor at the nursing home shortly after 2 p.m.

"While crews were on site, an explosion occurred at the facility. PECO crews shut off natural gas and electric service to the facility to ensure the safety of first responders and local residents," the statement says.

Authorities believe people are trapped inside the building.

CBS News Philadelphia

"We understand that there are people trapped inside," said Ruth Miller, a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson.

Part of the building has collapsed. It's not clear how many people are injured.

CBS News Philadelphia

Bristol is located about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said on Facebook that he is communicating with local officials about the reported explosion at the facility. He asked people to avoid the area. Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is in contact with local officials and first responders as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.