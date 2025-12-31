Tolls are going up for Pennsylvania and New Jersey drivers in 2026. Here's how much more you'll pay.

Drivers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey can expect to pay more in tolls in 2026 on some of the states' busiest highways.

Toll hikes approved on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission bridges will go into effect in the first week of the year.

From the Commonwealth to the Garden State, here's what drivers need to know heading into 2026.

Pennsylvania Turnpike

A 4% toll hike on the PA Turnpike will go into effect on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.

The most common toll for passenger vehicles will increase from $1.86 to $1.94 for E-ZPass holders and from $3.72 to $3.88 for Toll By Plate drivers.

Tolls for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $23.16 to $24.12 for E-ZPass and from $46.32 to $48.24 for Toll By Plate.

The toll increases will be used to repay the debt service under Act 44, which assists funding statewide road maintenance.

New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway

A 3% toll increase on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway approved by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

According to the NJTA, the Turnpike and GSP are two of the busiest toll roads in the United States.

A 3% toll increase on the Turnpike and Parkway also went into the effect at the beginning of 2025. In its annual budget, the agency projected an increase in toll revenue of 1.8% on the Turnpike and a 3% increase in toll revenue on the Parkway in 2026.

Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission

Tolls hikes on the eight Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission bridges go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026:

Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1)

Scudder Falls (I-295)

New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202)

I-78

Easton-Phillipsburg (Route 22)

Portland-Columbia (Routes 611, 46, and 94)

Delaware Water Gap (I-80)

Milford-Montague (Route 206)

The E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles will increase by $0.50, from $1.50 to $2 in 2026. Toll-By-Plate drivers will pay $5 in the new year, up $2 from the current $3 rate.

The commercial vehicle-per axle rate for E-ZPass holders will be $6.50 in 2026, and $8 for Toll-By-Plate.

On the flip side, drivers will not have to pay more to cross the Benjamin Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges in 2026. The Delaware River Port Authority decided to skip a planned toll hike for the new year, which will keep tolls at $6 to cross from New Jersey into Pennsylvania.