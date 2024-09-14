New York senator honored for efforts to help families affected by pediatric cancer

NEW YORK — New York State Sen. Shelley Mayer was honored Saturday for her fight to reduce the financial burden for families affected by pediatric cancer.

The Pediatric Cancer Foundation, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and the Making Headway Foundation presented Mayer with an Award of Excellence and a gift of appreciation.

Mayer proposed a bill that would require insurance companies to cover the cost for neuropsychological evaluations for children with cancer. The tests can cost thousands of dollars for families who are already overwhelmed with medical bills.

"This is an underrecognized, terrible, devastating disease, so the more of us that can get out here and spread awareness and have leaders march and champion of our cause, the better off we will be because change cannot come fast enough," said Pamela Strauss Peligri, executive director of the foundation.

Mayer said the bill passed unanimously in the Senate, but not the House. She plans to reintroduce it at the end of the year.

Saturday night, the Mario Cuomo Bridge will be lit up in gold in honor of Pediatric Cancer Foundation Day.

