79-year-old pedestrian struck by driver, killed in Brooklyn

An 79-year-old woman died Friday after she was struck by a driver in Brooklyn.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in East Flatbush.

Police say a 63-year-old woman was driving a Lexus on Rutland Road when she tried to make a right turn onto East 92nd Street, but she apparently jumped the curb and struck the 79-year-old on the sidewalk.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"People started screaming and running and stuff like that," one witness said. "Some people ran, but as they got to the scene and seen what was going on, there was nothing you could really do."

"Someone said to me that a car hit someone on the sidewalk, the person's pinned up against the wall between the car and the wall," another witness said.

She added, "They come around this corner fast a lot. They try to catch the light, make the right turn, end up on the sidewalk."

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.