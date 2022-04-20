Demand for COVID antiviral Paxlovid not meeting expectations, doctors say: "I'm not sure that people know enough about it"

Demand for Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid appears to be lagging

RYE, N.Y. - Pfizer's antiviral pill was hailed as a miracle drug to treat COVID when it got emergency FDA approval in December, but demand appears to be lagging.

Rye Beach Pharmacy has seen its share of COVID-related shortages, but not when it comes to Paxlovid. The life-saving antiviral is in plentiful supply.

"For the most part, our patients who've had it, they've done well with it, but we still need more patients to be aware of it," pharmacist Rosella Menta said.

The FDA says Paxlovid is 90% effective in preventing COVID hospitalization or death in high-risk patients, and yet demand in the United States and Europe is not meeting expectations.

"I'm not sure that people know enough about it. I think a lot of people are kind of toughing it out because the disease doesn't feel very severe," said Dr. David Battinelli, with Northwell Health.

There's also concern about interactions with drugs taken by many high-risk patients.

"What are some of the more common drugs that interact in a negative way with this?" CBS2's Tony Aiello asked.

"Some of the anti-coagulants, the anti-seizure meds," Battinelli said.

Battinelli says some of those meds can be discontinued during the five-day Paxlovid treatment.

The bottom line is talk to your doctor to see if the antiviral should be prescribed.

"You're gonna be at high risk for severe COVID, you're gonna have to be within the first five days of your symptoms, and you're gonna have to have a positive test," said Ken Giaquinto, with Rye Beach Pharmacy.

Some users report issues with a website that is supposed to identify which pharmacies have the drug, but Paxlovid is out there, an available and effective tool against severe COVID.