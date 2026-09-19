Pavin Smith's 2-run, game-winning homer lifts D-backs over Yankees 5-3

Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the New York Yankees 5-3 on Saturday night, giving the D-backs' slim playoff hopes a boost.

Ildemaro Vargas started the ninth with a walk, winning an ABS challenge on a full-count pitch initially called a strike. After Jordan Lawlar struck out, Smith pinch hit and drove a cutter from Michael Fulmer (0-1) into the right-field seats.

Arizona pulled within four games of Philadelphia for the final NL wild card with seven games remaining, snapping a three-game losing streak on a night the franchise celebrated the 25th anniversary of its 2001 World Series win over the Yankees.

Juan Morillo (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings. D-backs right-hander Brandon Pfaadt gave up one run on four hits and a walk over 4 1/3 innings, striking out three.

New York's 11 walk-off losses are one behind San Francisco, which has the most in the major leagues.

New York ace Cam Schlittler gave up three runs — but only one earned — over six innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and three walks, striking out six and lowering his ERA to 1.94.

Schlitter's 24 starts with one or no earned runs this year is one shy of the record in the live-ball era since 1920, set by Sandy Koufax in 1963, according to Major League Baseball.

The All-Star didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning when Nolan Arenado lined a one-out single into left field. The right-hander then made a costly error on Tim Tawa's sacrifice bunt attempt, dropping the ball as he tried to throw to first. Jordan Lawlar capitalized on the miscue with a two-out triple into the left-center field gap for a 2-1 lead.

Austin Wells and Heliot Ramos hit solo homers off Kevin Ginkel in the sixth to push the Yankees ahead 3-2.

Corbin Carroll hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom half but Schlittler limited damage by striking out Arenado and Tawa to end the threat.

Up next

Arizona RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 5.87 ERA) and Yankees RHP Will Warren (10-6, 3.89) start Sunday.