Patriots beat Giants 33-15, become first team to 11 wins

Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, Marcus Jones had a 94-yard punt return for a TD and the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to reach 11 wins this season, beating the New York Giants 33-15 on Monday night.

It was the 10th straight win for the AFC-leading Patriots (11-2), the franchise's longest streak since winning 10 consecutive games in 2015. Coach Mike Vrabel also became the third coach since 1970 to have a win streak of 10 or more games in his first season with a team.

Maye completed 24 of 31 passes for 282 yards with no interceptions.

The Giants (2-11) lost their seventh straight game, and third in a row since firing former coach Brian Daboll. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart returned after missing two games because of a concussion, but there wasn't much he could do.

Dart threw a touchdown pass to Darius Slayton and finished 17 of 24 for 139 yards. Devin Singletary added a touchdown run.

Dart played with his usual style in his return. On a second down on the team's second offensive series, Dart scrambled toward the New York bench and tried to tip-toe up the sideline for extra yards.

It left him open for a clean hit to the midsection by Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss, who sent Dart hard to the turf. The forceful tackle caused a brief shoving match between several players.

No flags were thrown for Elliss' tackle, but after a discussion by officials, Giants tight end Theo Johnson was called for unnecessary roughness for his role in the post-play scrum.

Dart was not evaluated following the hit and remained in the game for the next play.

After the Patriots took a 17-0 lead on a 3-yard TD pass by Maye to Kayshon Boutte, Dart found traction on the Giants' third possession and capped a six-play, 62-yard drive with a catch-and-run TD pass to Slayton that covered 30 yards.

The Giants defense started the game well, holding the Patriots to a field goal on the game's opening possession in its first game under the direction of interim coordinator Charlie Bullen. Bullen was elevated to the role after Shane Bowen was fired 12 games into his second season.

It didn't last.

Trailing 10-0 after Jones' punt return TD and a quick three-and-out that included the Elliss hit on Dart, Maye used a 36-yard pass to Hunter Henry to set up his touchdown pass to Boutte.

New England led 30-7 at halftime, marking the first time since Week 17 of 2009 season that the Giants had allowed 30 points in the first half.

Return game

Jones became the fourth player in Patriots history to return two punts for TDs in a single season, joining Troy Brown (2001), Irving Fryar (1985) and Mike Haynes (1976).

Benched again

Giants rookie linebacker Abdul Carter didn't play in the first quarter for what coach Mike Kafka told ESPN at halftime was the coach's decision. It marks the second time the No. 3 overall pick in the draft was benched for disciplinary reasons. He was previously held out of the first series of New York's Nov. 16 loss to Green Bay.

Hold on

Lined up for a 47-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter, Giants kicker Younghoe Koo got his cleat caught in the turf and never got off a kick. Holder Jamie Gillan tried to get up and run but was tackled for what was scored as a 13-yard sack by Jeremiah Pharms.

It wasn't New York's only special teams mishap. Gunner Olszewski also fumbled on a kickoff return late in the first half after being sandwiched on a tackle by Marte Mapu and Elliss.

The Patriots recovered on the Giants 27 and eventually added Andy Borregales' second field goal of the half.

Injuries

Giants: Olszewski was ruled out with a concussion following the hit that caused his fumble. Replays showed him taking a helmet-to-helmet blow from Elliss. ... RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. was helped off in the fourth quarter with a hip injury.

Patriots: RB Terrell Jennings left in the first quarter with a head injury and didn't return. ... LB Jack Gibbens was shaken up in the third quarter.

Up next

Giants: Bye. Host Washington on Dec. 14

Patriots: Bye. Host Buffalo on Dec. 14.