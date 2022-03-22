Patio at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital catches fire

Fire breaks out at Memorial Sloan Kettering on Manhattan's East Side

NEW YORK - An outdoor patio at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital on East 74th Street caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Parents and staff at the David Koch Center for Cancer Care were able to get out of the building safely.

Thick smoke was seen across the East River.

Fire officials say there were no injuries, and flames stayed on the patio.

"We evacuated just for safety precautions. We took everyone off the fifth, sixth, seventh floor just to make sure there was no concern for them," said FDNY Chief Patrick DePierro.

The cause is still under investigation.