Free books given away at Paterson elementary school to encourage students to read

PATERSON, N.J. -- Students at one Paterson elementary school lined up to receive free bundles of books Thursday.

One thousand books were donated to Public School 16 through the book bundle program, which is run by Paterson Reads and the Bookends Bookstore.

It's for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to encourage them to read at least 50 books by June.

"We want all of our students not only to be successful, but we want them to be happy, we want them to want to come to school, and we want them to be able to read," Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer said.

The book bundle program started in 2020 to keep students reading during the pandemic.