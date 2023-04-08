Watch CBS News
Paterson Police: 2 injured in separate shootings just 45 minutes apart

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

PATERSON, N.J. -- Police are investigating two separate shootings in Paterson that happened just 45 minutes apart.

The first happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday near East 23rd Street and Fourth Avenue. Officers say the 30-year-old victim was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the violence.

The second shooting happened 45 minutes later at Main and Ward streets. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot several times. We're told he's in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 6:19 PM

First published on April 8, 2023 / 6:19 PM

