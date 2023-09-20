2 children, 2 adults critically injured in Paterson house fire

PATERSON, N.J. -- Four people are in critical condition after a fire swept through their home in Paterson early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows flames erupting from the multi-family, three-story house on Madison Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities say firefighters were able to rescue two adults, an 8-year-old child and an infant from the upper floors of the home.

"One family lives on the first floor, the second family lives on the second floor, and one in the attic," Paterson Councilman Luis Velez said. "It's a loss. Let's pray for the families and those little kids that was involved in the fire."

Authorities say the victims suffered severe smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.