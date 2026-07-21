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6 injured after passenger bus rolls over on New York State Thruway in Ulster County, police say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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A crash involving an overturned bus on the New York State Thruway in Ulster County injured six people Tuesday.

It happened at 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes in Plattekill. The road is partially closed, but traffic is passing through.

Police said 23 passengers were on board and six were taken to local hospitals or are being evaluated on the scene. No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

Photos from the scene showed the bus on its side.

ulster-co-bus-overturne-wcbsihtk-hi-res-still.jpg
New York State Police

Law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. It's unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

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