Water main repairs could impact Passaic Valley Water customers

Passaic Valley Water customers could be impacted by water main repairs

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- Repairs for a water main could impact service for Passaic Valley Water Commission customers.

Starting Monday, the work will affect service to customers in eight areas:

Elmwood Park

Garfield

Lodi

Wallington

Lyndhurst

Kearny

Northing Arlington

Harrison

Customers may see discolored water or experience low water pressure.

The work should be completed around March 6.