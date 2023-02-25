Water main repairs could impact Passaic Valley Water customers
ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- Repairs for a water main could impact service for Passaic Valley Water Commission customers.
Starting Monday, the work will affect service to customers in eight areas:
- Elmwood Park
- Garfield
- Lodi
- Wallington
- Lyndhurst
- Kearny
- Northing Arlington
- Harrison
Customers may see discolored water or experience low water pressure.
The work should be completed around March 6.
