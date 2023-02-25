Watch CBS News
Water main repairs could impact Passaic Valley Water customers

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- Repairs for a water main could impact service for Passaic Valley Water Commission customers.

Starting Monday, the work will affect service to customers in eight areas:

  • Elmwood Park
  • Garfield
  • Lodi
  • Wallington
  • Lyndhurst
  • Kearny
  • Northing Arlington
  • Harrison

Customers may see discolored water or experience low water pressure.

The work should be completed around March 6.

