As flooding cleanup continues, some Wayne, N.J. residents eager to move out

WAYNE, N.J. -- Residents in New Jersey's flood-ravaged areas are still cleaning up, but many are bracing themselves for more rain.

People in one section of Wayne started picking up belongings Tuesday destroyed by the raging waters.

Matthew Morales Sr. and his son cleaned their home non-stop through Christmas weekend, and they're still not done.

"In the back, our fence sits about 6 feet high it almost reached the top," Morales said.

The family lost everything in their family room -- expensive gaming arcade machines, furniture, and so much more.

"It's really bad this time. Really, really bad. We've lost everything. There's only a few things we could manage and scrape together," Matthew Morales Jr. said.

Morales Sr., a father of four said he bought the house three years ago, not knowing flooding could get so severe. The last big flood in the area happened nearly a decade ago when Hurricane Irene hit.

Morales Sr. said he should have known the deal on the house was too good to be true.

"I knew it was a flood zone. I had no idea this property got this way. I was not told that when we bought ... If I had known that, I would have never brought my family here," Morales Sr. said.

They're not the only ones who had to clean over the holiday weekend. On a street that was ravaged by flooding, belongings were seen in front of lawns.

"The room is not too big to live five people here," victim Alaa Amin said.

The Amin family was forced to live in one bedroom upstairs after the raging floodwaters destroyed everything on their first floor.

Most of their belongings are now in the yard of their rental and they have no rental insurance.

"It smells so bad to live downstairs. We don't have any choice," Amin said.

Their lease is for a year, and while the landlord is giving them a $700 break, they'll still have to fork over $2,000 per month.

The Morales family is among the homeowners who said they want out.

"We are talking to the state. Hopefully, the state comes and does a buy out from all of us. I am not the only one here," Morales Sr. said.

But as long-time residents know, a buyout takes time. And, as the cleanup continues, many fear rain Wednesday could cause even more problems.