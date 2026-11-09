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Video shows bizarre case of parking spot rage on Staten Island

By
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal joined the CBS News New York team in April 2023 as a general assignment reporter covering stories of all kinds across the tri-state area. Prior to CBS New York, Naveen reported for WABC-TV. She was first to report the rash of South Asian attacks in the Spring of 2022. Naveen won an Emmy for her work during the July 2019 Manhattan blackout.
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Naveen Dhaliwal

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A recent heated confrontation was caught on camera outside of a Starbucks on Staten Island.

What started as an argument over a parking spot in West Brighton quickly escalated.

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Police are looking for this man in connection to an apparent road rage altercation on Staten Island on Nov. 1, 2026. @KITCHENBYKIMCOOKS

Kim Leo owns the vehicle in question and she says four employees of her catering business stopped off for a coffee at the Starbucks on Forest Avenue on their way to pick her up for a job on Nov. 1. That's when she says a man became belligerent over a parking spot.

"He was raging. He was absolutely unhinged. I mean, you could see it clearly in the video," Leo said. "Two kids got out of the car and all of a sudden they heard screaming, and somebody threw a water bottle at the car."

It didn't stop there.

Investigators said the man also scratched the car and was so enraged, he reached inside the vehicle and hit the 25-year-old driver.

Leo said she is livid and now wants the man found and held accountable.

"I'm hoping that he gets caught, turns himself in, or whatever," Leo said.

Detectives said the victim complained of pain but refused medical treatment. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

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