Parents camp outside P.S. 172 to protest city's plan to temporarily turn gym into shelter for asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- Parents appear to have camped out overnight outside a school in Sunset Park, Brooklyn to protest the city's plan to house asylum seekers there.

The elementary school is among several in the city being used as shelters, as Mayor Eric Adams scrambles to find housing for new arrivals.

Parents and community leaders plan to rally outside P.S. 172 to try and put a stop to the move. But the city says it's limited with housing options, and nothing at this point is off the table.

Parents could be seen protesting as early as 4 a.m. Tuesday. Richard Zhinin told CBS2's he's concerned about his child's safety, as dozens of asylum seekers are set to take shelter in the gym.

"My daughter goes to this school," he said. "It's not safe for a minor that doesn't have a say, and now there's going to be a bunch of people around surrounding the school. We don't know what's going to happen."

The gym is nearly finished with supplies and resources to house the asylum seekers, but many of the parents are calling on the mayor to find another solution. While some were understanding, many voiced concern and fear about what their kids could be subjected too.

"I'm not sending my kids to school, because at the end of the day, there could be pedophiles coming in, there could be people trying to kidnap our kids, they could have weapons, they could have drugs, they could have anything," one parent said Monday.

"I don't agree to them coming to this school," Crown Heights resident Cathy Francois said.

"That doesn't work for me. Not with the kids, at least there. That doesn't work for me at all," said Williamsburg resident Juan Martinez.

P.S. 172 isn't the only school being readied to deal with the influx in asylum seekers. This week, CBS2 learned the gym at P.S. 188 in Coney Island has already taken in 75 asylum seekers. Also, P.S. 189 in Crown Heights and several Williamsburg school.

Mona Davids, of the NYC School Safety Coalition, is calling on Adams to find another solution.

"It is absolutely not a good thing for students. This puts the safety of New York City students at risk," she said. "We are talking about unvetted foreign nationals, migrants coming for all over the world. We don't know anything about them, we don't know their background, we don't know what they're capable of."

The city recently opened more than 150 emergency sites and eight large-scale humanitarian relief centers to serve more than 65,000 asylum seekers.

As the humanitarian crisis continues, Adams says, "We are out of space. Nothing is off the table as we work to fill our moral mandate, but we should all expect this crisis to affect every city service."

"How many of them are at Gracie Mansion, how many are in Adam's backyard? They're in our backyard, why aren't they in his?" wondered resident Diane Crosby.

"Everybody needs a chance in life, everybody is going through something," grandmother Julia Sepuleda said.

"I am Ukrainian myself, and I support refugees," another woman added.

A group of parents say they will be joining local elected leaders at 8:30 a.m. to protest at P.S. 172, and CBS2 has learned there's a chance some students may walk out and join.