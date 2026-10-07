Palestinian in New Jersey reflects on loss and war 3 years after Oct. 7

A Palestinian American in New Jersey says the war that followed the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel has brought continued loss and hardship for his family in Gaza.

Days after the attack, Sami Shaban learned that nine of his relatives had been killed in an Israeli airstrike, including family members ranging in age from 3 months to 72 years old.

"Four generations gone in one shot," Shaban told CBS News New York in October 2023.

Three years later, Shaban said the toll on his family has grown significantly.

"Since then, we've had 48 people killed, including five after the cease-fire," he said.

Among those killed was his cousin, Muhammed, who Shaban said was shot and killed while with his pregnant wife. She survived her injuries and later gave birth to a son named after her husband. Shaban said both mother and child were later killed in another strike.

The Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, says about 74,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began. Much of the territory has been devastated, with widespread damage to homes, schools and infrastructure.

Shaban said many of his surviving relatives remain in Gaza.

"We have many relatives there surviving, yes, and they've largely grown accustomed to the situation," he said.

While a cease-fire took effect last year, it remains fragile as violence and humanitarian challenges continue.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Shaban expressed sorrow for all lives lost during the conflict.

"The loss of life is tragic, horrific and should never happen to any community, so my heart aches for those lost on Oct. 7," he said. "But almost in an exponential way, the number of deaths and casualties and continued suffering is so much more thereafter."

Shaban said he also feels frustration that more has not been done to end the violence.

"It's almost a sorrow mixed with frustration and anger that we're not doing more to stop this as a country," he said.

Despite the losses, Shaban said he remains hopeful that he will one day be reunited in person with relatives still living in Gaza.