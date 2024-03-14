Pair of passengers removed from Delta flight headed from Dallas Fort Worth to New York

DALLAS — A Delta Airlines plane out of Dallas was diverted to Atlanta Thursday afternoon as a result of two "unruly" passengers onboard.

The flight originated out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport around 12:30 p.m. and was scheduled to land at JFK International Airport.

In a statement from Delta, the airline says the Delta Flight 420 flight crew decided to divert to Atlanta to have two 'unruly' passengers removed from the aircraft.

Delta has not given any more details on what "unruly behavior" the passengers were engaged in at this time.

According to FlightAware, the flight resumed its journey to New York around 4:31 p.m. (CT).

Delta says they have, "zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end. We appreciate the civility and understanding of the remainder of our Dallas to New York customers and apologize for the delay in their travels."