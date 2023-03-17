Atlanta-bound Delta flight diverts to DFW Airport due to unruly passenger

DFW Airport (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An unruly passenger caused an Atlanta-bound Delta flight to divert to DFW Airport early Friday morning.

According to FlightAware, Delta Flight 731 from John Wayne Airport (SNA) to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) made the impromptu landing around 2:20 a.m. March 17.

Delta officials said there were 199 passengers and six crew members on board, and that the plane landed without incident.

"We apologize to our customers on board for the disruption and delay to their travel plans."

The flight was on the ground for approximately three hours as the passenger was deplaned, officials said. Travelers eventually made it to their final destination around 6:30 a.m.