The DFW International Airport turns 50 Saturday. Since Jan. 13, 1974, what started as the DFW Regional Airport, has grown by leaps and bounds to what it is today—No. 2 in the world for passengers. The man who's been at the helm for the last 10 years says what the airport is today has everything to do with a decision made in the late 1960s.

Doug Dunbar Doug Dunbar is co-anchor of CBS 11 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.