Vigil planned for O'Shae Sibley, dancer killed in stabbing at Brooklyn gas station

NEW YORK -- Several groups who work with the LGBTQIA+ community planned to rally at a Brooklyn gas station Friday to honor O'Shae Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after getting into an argument with a group of people who may have made homophobic remarks.

The argument and stabbing that police say ended in Sibley's death struck a nerve across the city, with tributes pouring in from organizations and officials.

"Am I shocked that it happened? No. What I would like to call attention to is that incidents like this often happen for folks that identify as both LGBT and Black or brown," said Sean Ebony Coleman, founder and executive director of Destination Tomorrow, a Bronx-based grassroots organization.

He says the goal for Friday's event was to celebrate Sibley's life but also to fight for acceptance and safety of LGBTQIA+ people.

"We wanted to show our community that they deserve the right to have collective space to grieve, and that's what this is about," Coleman said.

Sibley was a professional dancer and member of the Ailey Extension, a New York City dance program.

Ja'michael De'shawn was a fellow student. They performed together as recently as May.

"He was so generous in spirit for me, especially in class. I don't think I was at the level of O'Shae, but if there was like a movement that I couldn't get, he would always be encouraging in class. And, you know, he would pull me aside and say, hey, this is how that movement is,"

He and many others who knew Sibley personally and professionally are struggling to cope with his death.

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday, but charges have not yet been announced.

Police tell us the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is still investigating the incident but has yet to rule it as a hate crime.