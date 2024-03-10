Oscars winners list for 2024: Live updates

The 2024 Oscars are underway as "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," the two films that formed the dual box-office Barbenheimer sensation, square off in multiple categories, including best picture. "Oppenheimer" secured the most Academy Award nominations this year with 13, while "Barbie" got eight nods, although not without controversy.

Greta Gerwig missed out on a best director nomination for her work helming "Barbie" while Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, didn't get nominated for best actress. Both, however, received nominations in other categories: As a producer of the film, Robbie was nominated in the best picture category. Gerwig, along with her husband Noah Baumbach, received a nod for best adapted screenplay — which ultimately went to Cord Jefferson for "American Fiction"

Both Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were recognized with supporting actor and actress nominations for their roles in "Barbie," although neither won, with those awards going to Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

In the best actor category, Cillian Murphy will look to continue his winning streak, having taken home comparable awards at the 2024 Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards for the title role in "Oppenheimer."

Lily Gladstone, who played Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," is the first Native American to be nominated for a best actress Oscar. She has already won awards for the role at this year's Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. But Emma Stone, who is nominated for her role in "Poor Things," won the best actress BAFTA last month.

Other films competing for best picture include "American Fiction," "The Holdovers," "The Zone of Interest," and "Anatomy of a Fall."

This year's ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the Oscars for the second year in a row and his fourth time overall.

The full list of Oscar winners and nominees is below:

Best supporting actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" — Winner

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Best animated short film

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" — Winner

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderm"

Best animated feature film

"The Boy and the Heron" — Winner

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Best original screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall" — Winner

"The Holdovers"

"Maestro"

"May December"

"Past Lives"

Best adapted screenplay

"American Fiction" — Winner

"Barbie"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best makeup and hairstyling



"Poor Things" — Winner

"Golda"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Society of the Snow"



Best production design

"Poor Things" — Winner

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

Best costume design



"Poor Things" — Winner

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

Best international feature film

"The Zone of Interest," United Kingdom — Winner

"Io Capitano," Italy

"Perfect Days," Japan

"Society of the Snow," Spain

"The Teachers' Lounge," Germany

Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" — Winner

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"



Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best visual effects

"Godzilla Minus One" — Winner

"The Creator"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"



"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

Best film editing

"Oppenheimer" — Winner

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Poor Things"

