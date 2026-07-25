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Circus performer shot with arrow at Orange County Fair in New York, state police say

By
Katie Houlis
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.
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Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

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A circus performer was taken to the hospital after getting shot with an arrow at the Orange County Fair on Friday night, New York State Police say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

According to state police, two circus performers were doing a show for spectators that involved one performer shooting an arrow at a foam target being held by the second performer.

The first performer apparently missed the target, however, and the arrow struck the second performer, state police said.

The injured performer was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in stable condition.

State police are investigating the incident, and they ask any witnesses to call them at (845) 344-5300.

The Orange County Fair opened in Wallkill on Thursday and is open daily through Aug. 2.

According to the website, the Big Top Circus featuring Circus Murcia is new to the fair this year and features "breathtaking acrobatics, daring aerial performances, and world-class circus artistry."

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