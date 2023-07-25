Bronny James, LeBron James' son, suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice. Here's what we know so far.

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during practice with his college team, the University of Southern California, a family spokesperson said in a statement obtained by CBS Sports on Tuesday.

The practice took place on Monday and he was taken to a hospital. The spokesperson said James is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.

USC said it could not comment on the matter out of respect for student privacy.

Bronny James is seen during the McDonalds All American Basketball Games on March 28, 2023 in Houston. / Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.