Watch CBS News
Health

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Headaches and how to ease the pain

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Headaches and how to ease the pain
Headaches and how to ease the pain 03:55

NEW YORK -- Headaches are one of the most common medical complaints.

We've all had them, but sometimes they can be complicated. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with more on how to ease the pain. 

She explains the different types of headaches and what happens when they set in. She also talks about triggers and when to seek medical attention. 

Watch her full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 8:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.