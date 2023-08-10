Officials warning Livingston, N.J. residents to be on the lookout for an aggressive coyote

Livingston community warned to be on the lookout for aggressive coyote

LIVINGSTON, N.J. -- At least two close calls with an aggressive coyote have alarmed residents in one New Jersey community.

Neighbors say the encounters with the animal happened earlier this week in the western Essex County town of Livingston.

Local police are warning residents to be on the lookout.

Coyotes are commonplace in the Wingate Drive area of the town. The animals typically stay away from humans, but neighbors here say at least one coyote is becoming aggressive.

"My babysitter was walking down Wingate, when all of a sudden she saw a coyote and it started to snarl at her as if it was going to attack her," resident Anlee Steinberg said.

Steinberg's babysitter was out for a walk on Tuesday afternoon with the family dog, a 70-pound, year-and-a-half-old Bernedoodle named Perry, when the snarling coyote approached.

"But she started to run and it started to chase her," Steinberg said.

Luckily, a passing mail carrier stopped to help.

"The mail carrier opened her window and started screaming and making, you know, loud noises, and my babysitter just took the opportunity and ran down Hillside back to my house," Steinberg said.

Neighbors say just one day earlier there was a similar close call on the same block.

The encounters have prompted Livingston police to urge residents to exercise caution when walking pets. They say if you see a coyote to keep a safe distance, make noise and allow it to move away on its own.

Some landscaping companies have warned employees to be extra cautious when working in the Wingate Drive area.

"It gets annoying a little bit, but I'd rather be safe than sorry," landscaper Ab Abouda said.

Police and Animal Control officers have been monitoring the area and residents are not taking any chances.

"Very nervous. I walk my dog all the time and I haven't walked the dog since because I'm just so nervous," Steinberg said.

State Fish and Wildlife officials say although it is extremely rare, coyotes have been known to attack humans. They are urging people not to leave kids or pets unattended.

Officials are asking anyone who sees a coyote that shows no fear of humans to call New Jersey Fish and Wildlife to report it.