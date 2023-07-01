South Mountain Reservation dog park remains closed after coyote attack

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. -- The dog park at the South Mountain Reservation in Maplewood remains closed after a coyote attack.

Essex County officials say visitors will not be allowed for the next five days as they search for that coyote.

A 13-year-old girl and her dog were bitten Friday, and a man was bitten in a separate attack.

We're told both individuals and the dog suffered minor injuries and are all expected to be OK.

Wildlife experts are trying to capture the coyote and plan to euthanize it.