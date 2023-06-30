Coyote attacks 13-year-old girl, dog in Maplewood, N.J., police say

13-year-old girl attacked by coyote in Maplewood, New Jersey

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. - A 13-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in Maplewood Friday, police said.

CBS2's Christine Sloan learned from police that the coyote bit the girl and her dog in the dog park in the South Mountain Reservation in Maplewood.

The dog park was closed after the attack.

Sheriff's officers have surrounded the park and are combing through the woods, Sloan reported.

Police told her the coyote may have attacked a second person.

The girl suffered a minor injury. Her dog, a shih-tzu, was taken to an animal hospital.