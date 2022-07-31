Officials concerned U.S. is making same mistakes addressing monkeypox as it did COVID-19

Officials are concerned U.S. is making same mistakes addressing monkeypox as it did COVID-19

Officials are concerned U.S. is making same mistakes addressing monkeypox as it did COVID-19

Officials are concerned U.S. is making same mistakes addressing monkeypox as it did COVID-19

NEW YORK -- There is growing concern over the monkeypox outbreak among many here at home.

A day after New York City declared a public health emergency, thousands were back out trying to get the vaccine, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Sunday.

A number of people said the response has not been good enough. That has been the criticism among many in the communities impacted by the virus and even by some health officials.

On Sunday, New Yorkers lined up for the vaccine at the Bronx High School of Science, one of several sites in the city.

Over the weekend, Mayor Eric Adams declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency. A similar move was made hours earlier by Gov. Kathy Hochul at the state level.

READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency to confront monkeypox outbreak

That could help speed up the response.

"It's going to allow more people to administer the vaccine, which will open up more locations. It will hopefully bring a lot more vaccine to our region, which is sorely needed," said David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network.

Kilmnick said mistakes made reacting to COVID-19 are happening again.

"Fighting diseases is a marathon. It's not a sprint," Kilmnick said.

However, there is some concern that we could fall too far behind in the race.

READ MORE: Over 100,000 monkeypox vaccine doses coming to New York state

In a New York Times essay, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says, "Our country's response to monkeypox has been plagued by the same shortcomings we had with COVID-19."

He says if the virus gains a foothold in the U.S., "It will be one of the worst public health failures in modern times."

And that frustration is shared by New Yorkers.

"Something that could have been prevented if we had planned better, and prioritized things better," one person said. "You could be sitting on a subway with an open sore. It leaks. Someone sits there and it spreads. So this needs to be expanded beyond certain populations."

READ MORE: NYC health officials look to rename monkeypox over stigma in communities of color

And it's not just one group at risk. The city estimates 150,000 New Yorkers could be exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, 15 vaccination sites will come online in neighboring Connecticut on Monday, nearly a month after the first confirmed case was reported.