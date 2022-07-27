NYC health officials look to rename monkeypox over stigma in communities of color

NEW YORK -- New York City health officials are calling on the World Health Organization to change the name of the monkeypox virus, saying it has created a stigma that could put vulnerable communities at risk.

While the virus is primarily impacting gay and bisexual men, anyone can get monkeypox. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says two children have now tested positive.

As the city works to get control of the outbreak, it's also working on a name change. The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene wrote a letter to the WHO, expressing concern about exclusively using the term "monkeypox."

"Given the stigma it may engender, and the painful and racist history within which terminology like this is rooted for communities of color," the letter read in part.

It went on to say the term "monkeypox" is a misnomer, since the virus does not originate in monkeys.

"Alternative terminology is possible and entities are starting to use such terms as 'hMPXV' and 'MPV,'" the letter continued.

During a June briefing, the WHO said it would change the name, but then never did.

As of Tuesday, almost 1,100 cases of the orthopox virus were detected in New York City, presumed to be monkeypox.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul approved and expanded a new way of testing across the state.

According to the CDC, there are now nearly 2,900 confirmed cases in 44 states, including two children -- a toddler in California, and and infant in Washington, D.C.

"There's always been this worry that the more the transmission goes on and the more cases there are, the more it could potentially spill over into other groups," said Dr. Jimmy Whitworth, professor of international public health at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The virus spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact, but can also be passed on through sheets or towels. It can cause a rash and flu-like symptoms.

Harun Tulunay told CBS2 he called a nurse, who sent him straight to the hospital, where he spent two weeks recovering.

"I remember clearly that I cried on the phone to her, saying that I think I'm going to die because I can't eat, I can't drink, I can't even swallow my own spit. I am just very tired," he said.

The White House says it might declare a public health emergency amid growing concern over the spread.