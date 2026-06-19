Police officer shot at scene of barricaded person in Brooklyn, FDNY says

Three people, including an officer, were injured while the NYPD and FDNY responded to a person who had barricaded himself in Bed-Stuy, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said they responded to the scene at 190 Kosciusko Street at 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The FDNY said an officer was hospitalized after being shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were hurt, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries, according to the FDNY. The suspect was shot, but there's no word on their condition.

The NYPD urged people to avoid the area due to an investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.