Off-duty officer shoots man inside Bronx store, police say

NEW YORK -- An off-duty NYPD officer shot a man inside a Bronx store Thursday, police say.

It happened around 3 p.m. at a furniture, mattress and linen store on White Plains Road near East 229th Street in the Williamsbridge section of the borough.

Police say a 30-year-old off-duty officer, in plain clothes, was inside the store when a 42-year-old man came in.

The two men got into some sort of dispute, and at some point during their argument, the off-duty officer pulled out his gun.

Police say at some point, the officer's firearm was discharged, striking the 42-year-old's forearm and grazing his chest.

"During the dispute, the off-duty police officer discharged his weapon one time, striking the male once in the left arm and subsequently grazing the male's chest. The male was removed to Jacobi Hospital, where he's being treated for his injuries," NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley said.

The 42-year-old man is expected to be OK.

Police are trying to determine why the gun went off, if the shooting was justified and whether or not there was a physical altercation in addition to the verbal dispute.

According to police, the off-duty officer is a rookie who just graduated with the most recent Police Academy class.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and checking for surveillance footage.

The off-duty officer was also taken to a local hospital to be checked out, as per NYPD protocol when an officer is involved in a shooting.

