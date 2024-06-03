Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

NYSE glitch sends Berkshire Hathaway shares down nearly 100%

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Anne Marie Lee, Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

6/3: CBS Morning News
6/3: CBS Morning News 20:15

The New York Stock Exchange on Monday said it is investigating a technical problem that has Class A shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway seemingly down almost 100%. 

The issue prompted trading to be halted in Berkshire's A-class shares, along with about a dozen other companies, including Barrick Gold and Nuscale Power, both of which also showed faulty and steep declines. Trading continued in Berkshire's B-class shares.

The trouble arose shortly after the opening bell, impacting the likes of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Abbott Laboratories and other stocks. 

The NYSE said in a 10:11 a.m. Eastern Time post on its website that it was assessing the issue related to the index's so-called limit up-limit down bands, mechanisms that control when stocks are paused for volatility.

Nearly an hour later, the exchange followed with an update attributing the problem to a technical issue linked to the limit bands and noting that the glitch had halted trading in a number of stocks. 

"Impacted stocks have since reopened (or are in the process of reopening) and the price bands issue has been resolved," NYSE said. 

Kate Gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York, where she covers business and consumer finance.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 11:09 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.