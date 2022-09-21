Watch CBS News
NYPD: Xavier Carchipulla arrested in deadly hit-and-run of 5-year-old Jonathan Isaac Martinez

NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested the hit-and-run driver who killed a 5-year-old boy earlier this month in Queens. 

Xavier Carchipulla allegedly fled the scene after fatally striking Jonathan Isaac Martinez back on Sept. 1.

Martinez and his parents were crossing the street at 100th and MacIntosh streets in East Elmhurst. 

His parents were not physically hurt. 

Police said Carchipulla did not have a license and his truck was neither inspected nor insured

