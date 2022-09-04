Watch CBS News
Crime

New pictures of Ram truck wanted in connection to Queens hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New images of truck wanted in deadly Queens hit-and-run 00:26
New images of truck wanted in deadly Queens hit-and-run 00:26

NEW YORK - We're getting a better look at the pickup track police are looking for in connection to a hit-and-run in Queens that killed 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez

Investigators released more images of the white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500. 

Surveillance video shows Martinez was crossing the street in East Elmhurst with his father and two siblings on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

A white Dodge Ram traveling on McIntosh Street turned south on 100th Street and struck Jonathan. The driver kept going. 

Neighbors told CBS2 the intersection is known for speeding and dangerous driving. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on September 4, 2022 / 8:43 AM

