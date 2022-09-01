Police: Child killed in Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- A child was killed in a hit-and-run in Queens on Thursday.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at 100th and McIntosh streets in East Elmhurst.

Police sources tell CBS2 that a mother, father and two boys were crossing 100th when the driver of a white pick-up truck attempted to turn onto the street from McIntosh.

Sources say the father, who was holding both boys' hands, tried to pull back, but the driver struck one of the boys.

The driver did not stop.

The boy, 5, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.