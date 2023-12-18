FDNY: E-bike located near scene of 3-alarm fire in the Bronx

E-bike located near scene of 3-alarm fire in the Bronx, FDNY says

NEW YORK -- Three people were hurt in a fire in the Bronx on Monday night.

The flames quickly spread from a storefront deli to neighboring apartments.

The three-alarm fire started at around 7 p.m. on Kingsbridge Road near University Avenue. The charred inside of the deli was visible.

Firefighters said an e-bike was located near the scene.

"Marshals are investigating to see what the cause was," FDNY Deputy Chief Christopher Ritchie said. "When units arrived, they were met with a heavy body of fire. There was a lot of smoke through the multiple dwelling. We had to send a lot of units through the multiple dwelling to remove everyone to safety."

The fire spread to the second and third floors of the apartments above the deli.

All the victims were said to have minor injuries.